Continued play short lived for golfers

CLOSED FOR NOW: Golf Australia has announced the closure of all golf courses effective from Sunday.

GOLF: The call to continue play was short lived for golfers around Australia, with the closure of all courses enforced on Sunday.

Following the Prime Ministers latest request to limit outdoor gatherings further to a maximum of two people, Golf Australia decided to pull the plug.

“As a result all golf clubs and facilities should close until further notice.

“While this is a difficult time for the golf industry and wider society, Golf Australia is committed to working with clubs and facilities across the state to ensure that we return a vibrant, strong industry.”

Stanthorpe Golf Club president Steve Kay said despite his disappointment, he remains optimistic for the future of the club.

“I like to think if we were one of the last sports to close then we will be one of the first to open,” he said.

“It is pretty clear cut, we have followed that direction and it is out of our hands now.

“We can say it’s disappointing, this whole virus is disappointing, but there is more serious issues around Australia at the moment than the closure of a Stanthorpe golf club.”

Kay said it was a treat that the sport was able to continue in the first place, making the most of those extra days that majority of other sporting clubs missed out on.

“Those extra couple of days that we did have were great.

“We are lucky that we have been able to continue for as long as we have.”

Like majority of people, Kay agrees the quicker society can adhere to the current restrictions, the quicker normality can come back into play.

“The sooner people start following the guidelines the sooner we can get on with our lives and get back to what we are used to.

“The more people that do this the quicker we can recover.”

When the opportunity does arise for the club to reopen, Kay said he will be jumping on it straight away.

“It is only for the short term and we will be reopen as soon as we can.

“We all have to be very philosophical about it all.”