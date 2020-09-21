Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police on scene at a serious rollover on Henry St/Burnett Hwy Nanango, September 19, 2020.
Police on scene at a serious rollover on Henry St/Burnett Hwy Nanango, September 19, 2020.
News

CONFIRMED: Woman, 72, killed in horror rollover in Nanango

Dominic Elsome
19th Sep 2020 6:19 PM | Updated: 21st Sep 2020 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have confirmed a serious traffic crash this morning claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Ambulances and police were called to a serious rollover on the Burnett Highway/Henry St in Nanango at 11.37am today.

The crash was close to the Nanango Police Station.

Paramedics treated a woman at the scene for critical injuries.

Tragically, the driver, a 72-year-old Glan Devon woman, was declared deceased at the scene.

Police said shortly after 11.30am, the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton utility, travelling on Henry Street lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crashed.

A dog was also in the vehicle and survived.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

bruce hwy crash fatal crashes nanango
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Premium Content ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Sport Stanthorpe United will face the season’s toughest challenge on Sunday but one player is tipped to make his mark.

        ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Premium Content ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Council News Southern Downs residents will likely wait months as election brings development to...

        ‘I just want him back’: Family mourns ‘top bloke’

        Premium Content ‘I just want him back’: Family mourns ‘top bloke’

        News Stepdaughter of alleged Warwick murder victim reveals her heartache

        School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Premium Content School year cut short for teachers’ pandemic leave

        Education The Queensland school year will end two days sooner than planned