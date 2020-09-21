CONFIRMED: Woman, 72, killed in horror rollover in Nanango
Police have confirmed a serious traffic crash this morning claimed the life of an elderly woman.
Ambulances and police were called to a serious rollover on the Burnett Highway/Henry St in Nanango at 11.37am today.
The crash was close to the Nanango Police Station.
Paramedics treated a woman at the scene for critical injuries.
Tragically, the driver, a 72-year-old Glan Devon woman, was declared deceased at the scene.
Police said shortly after 11.30am, the driver of a Mitsubishi Triton utility, travelling on Henry Street lost control of the vehicle which then left the road and crashed.
A dog was also in the vehicle and survived.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.