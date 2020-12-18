Confirmed: Sydney case visited Qld

One of the cases linked to a COVID cluster in Sydney's Northern Beaches travelled to Queensland, NSW Gladys Berejiklian has revealed.

The confirmed case from NSW travelled into Queensland on a domestic flight.

They were tested in Queensland after learning of the outbreak in Sydney's Northern Beaches and drove back to Sydney.

During the trip back, they discovered they had tested positive to COVID.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will speak on the NSW outbreak and the state's border restrictions at 10.30am today.

It comes as the Sydney clusters grow to 28 after 10 new cases overnight.

The outbreak has triggered stay-at-home orders for three days for 250,000 people in the Northern Beaches Local Government area.

Ms Berejiklian confirmed the source of the outbreak came from an overseas strain. How locals became infected remains unknown.

Several health alerts have also been sent out for venues.

Queensland authorities will be releasing details of the flight on which the confirmed case had travelled.