Confidence shake-up keeps businesses ahead

NEW VENTURES: Jana and Craig Magnoli took control of the business on Friday, and are eager to see what the future holds.

NEW VENTURES: Jana and Craig Magnoli took control of the business on Friday, and are eager to see what the future holds.

AN INCREASED interest in the Granite Belt region has prompted some business owners to take on new ventures to make the most of the boom.

The demand in tourism has grown over the past four weeks, with many motels reporting no vacancies until August.

It’s seen established businesses expand on successful models and forced others to gamble on the future of their industry.

Magnoli Cleaning and Business owner Jana Magnoli said the decision to purchase and rebrand a successful business is one they’d considered for some time.

“It’s always been a dream, probably not to own a cleaning business, but the past six months we’ve been solidly thinking we should do it,” she said.

“We’ve had a lot of support through the locals, being born and bred in the region ourselves.

“Everyone has liked (the name change). We’ve had a few comments that we’ve changed the name but once we explained why, they’ve calmed.”

Mrs Magnoli has been in the cleaning industry for seven years, working on both professional and residential contracts.

She said the increase in tourists across the region accelerated the decision to purchase a portion of the company she’d long been invested in.

“Accommodation hit rock bottom a little bit. We didn’t have any through the COVID perio, but the backpackers were still there,” she said.

“At the moment, I’m getting called in to do a lot of regular weekly cleans for companies and house cleans.

“Accommodation is shooting through the roof with everyone allowed to travel.”

It’s a sentiment Stanthorpe Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker echoed, noting greater confidence in business owners across the region.

“The tourist numbers are on the increase, that gives people a bit of hope going forward,” he said.

“People will look to start (businesses) and start to rebrand and sharpen their image so they can stand out from everyone else.

“As a general rule, you should expect to rebrand your business every seven to 10 years.”

Mr Parker said despite the hardships the region had endured over the past 18 months, there was never a bad time to enter the market.

“What we are seeing now with tourism numbers, it would be giving local operators confidence moving forward,” he said.

“Business is all about confidence, if you’re in business and times are tough, it can shake your business confidence, but it’s more about being confident in your market.

“If your business model is good, and you have something that people will want, any time is a good time but it comes down to the confidence.”