Time Magazine Honors Influential People With Its Time 100 Event
Concerns people are turning their backs on light and truth

Rev Andrew Schmidt
11th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
The beginning of John's Gospel contains the line which I think carries a lot of weight at the moment, 'The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it'.

I heard a panel conversation recently, and one of the panellists was primatologist Jane Goodall who has made significant contributions to our understanding of chimpanzees, as well has our appreciation of the natural order.

As a part of the conversation the covid-19 virus was raised.

Her response was that we call ourselves homo sapiens, the wise man species, and yet she fears that we will not learn from this pandemic.

Part of her concern was that as humanity interferes more with the natural order, there will be more opportunity for viruses to move towards humans, and the next one may have a much higher mortality rate.

Maybe I am being unreasonably optimistic, but I believe that in general human beings can make wise decisions, but that doing so requires a resource in short supply at the moment, which is light.

I say light because by its nature light is that by which we see, and in an attempt to be a species that makes good on the promise of wisdom in our name, we need the light of truth. When it comes to questions of the mechanics of the universe, large or small, virus or climate, the best light we have is the scientific method.

Globally I am concerned that a number of people seem to have turned their backs on light and truth, serving greed, or hatred or even fear.

As Christians I believe that we should be working to bring light into dark places, most particularly the light of truth.

Rev Andrew Schmidt, Good Shepherd Anglican Church

