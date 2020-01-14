Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Turtles are being affected by the environment.
Turtles are being affected by the environment. contributed
Environment

The concerning side effect of lack of rain on our turtles

Mikayla Haupt
by
14th Jan 2020 11:00 AM

WHILE Master Reef Guide Natalie Lobartolo hasn't witnessed the above average temperatures taking its toll on the coral, she said the current climate was affecting the reef in different ways - particularly the turtles.

Echoing the sentiments of Dr Col Limpus, who spoke to the NewsMail about hot sand impacting the number of hatchlings surviving, Ms Lobartolo said turtles on Lady Musgrave Island were also being greatly affected by this during their nesting season.

"Due to the lack of rain, the sand is so dry that when the turtles attempt to carve their egg chamber (where they lay their eggs), the sand is just collapsing," she said.

"And so turtles and deciding either not to lay, or could lay below the high tide mark, meaning their clutch is likely to get flooded and not survive.

"We have an average of 150-200 turtles coming up to nest on the beach each night at Musgrave, and a very small percentage of those actually successfully lay - about 5 per cent."

For more on impacts at Mon Repos: bit.ly/2NkxSHc.

environment turtles
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News The contractor at Curragh Coal Mine is understood to have been working in the maintenance department when he became trapped under machinery.

        Adapt or die: Winemaker speaks out after empire’s collapse

        premium_icon Adapt or die: Winemaker speaks out after empire’s collapse

        Business Winemaker chats McWilliam’s collapse and the crushing impact of drought and hail on...

        WORLD WITHOUT WATER: Drought dries dam, full carting begins

        premium_icon WORLD WITHOUT WATER: Drought dries dam, full carting begins

        News RESIDENTS reveal true toll of drought, turning off water meters, filling up pots...

        Social media proves handy tool for small business owners

        premium_icon Social media proves handy tool for small business owners

        News Social media proving a handy tool for locally owned small businesses.