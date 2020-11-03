Lewd cricket streak incident under police investigation

Police have confirmed a lewd act allegedly committed by a man on a cricket pitch in front of young players is now under investigation.

Police have confirmed a lewd act allegedly committed by a man on a cricket pitch in front of young players is now under investigation.

POLICE have revealed they are investigating a "concerning" incident on a Cairns cricket pitch after a streaker allegedly performed a lewd act in front of teens involved in the game.

Video footage emerged of the streaker running onto Griffiths Park at Manunda on Sunday during a lower division game between Cassowary Coast and Rovers.

The nude man could be seen jumping over the stumps at one end of the pitch and running to the other end, where he appeared to rub his genitals on the stumps, before leaving the field.

The second division game was not a junior match, but was understood to involve players as young as 14.

It was also understood there were young spectators in attendance.

Cairns police Acting Insp Gary Hunter said they were alerted to the incident after the video appeared in a media report and confirmed police were investigating.

He said they were speaking with cricket officials and had seized video footage.

Acting Insp Hunter said the incident was serious and the offender could potentially face a charge of wilful exposure.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months jail.

"This type of behaviour is concerning considering the age of some of the young cricketers and the spectators present due to the alleged lewd acts performed," he said.

"We take this type of incident very seriously.

"Young people should not be exposed to this type of behaviour."

The man's identity is not confirmed but is believed to be a local footballer enjoying "Silly Sunday" celebrations.

Griffiths Park is the home ground of the Cairns Saints AFL football club.

Cricket officials spoke out on Monday fuming over the incident with Cricket Far North president Julian Warnock labelling it "rubbish".

"The issue is that they think they're having fun but obviously it's not a funny thing, especially when there's women and children at games."

"There's a few players involved in the Jimmy Maher Cup who back up to play in that second division competition on the Sunday, so there's a lot of juniors and minors around," Warnock said.

Cassowary Coast won the game by 84 runs.

Originally published as 'Concerning': Lewd cricket streak incident under police investigation