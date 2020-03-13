Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

The lifestyle resort will be targeting over 50s and 60s when complete.

WITH billboards starting to pop up around the region, the Arcadia Lifestyle Resort in Stanthorpe is getting closer to becoming reality.

A development application for a 90-home over-55s lifestyle resort on Torrisi Terrace was approved by Southern Downs Regional Council in December 2018.

After navigating a legal stoush in the Planning and Environment Court of Queensland in January last year, the project, led by JVY Group, is just months away from breaking ground.

“We’re just working on submitting the operational works,” JVY Group national sales manager and former Stanthorpe girl Dianne Fielding said.

“Then as soon as it comes out of council we will be straight on site for civils.

“We anticipate we’ll be on site for civils in July-August at the latest.”

The proposed Arcadia lifestyle resort in Stanthorpe.

Construction of seven display homes will be the first project to begin.

“We don’t see that there will be any further hold ups.

“Council is very much in favour of the development.

“They’ve been very good to date, helping as much as they could.

“Planning for everything is going on behind the scenes and the billboards are just a little thing to say ‘we’re coming’.”

Ms Fielding said they expect the display homes will take roughly four months to construct, so won’t be completed until December, or January 2021.

If the 90-home, modern facility with cinema complex, pools, tennis courts and heaps more weren’t enough, JVY Group have further goals.

“Our plan in the future is to build an aged care facility as well on site.

“There’s people who come into our developments in their 50s-60s and will get to a stage where they might need to go to higher care,” Ms Fielding said.

“We want to have something ready for them to go to so they don’t lose that sense of community and contact with friends,” she said.

Ms Fielding said they’ve already received lots of interest and could look to hold an information day once construction begins.