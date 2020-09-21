Menu
Sad businessman reading a letter at office
News

Company director could face charges over fraud claims

by Hayden Johnson
21st Sep 2020 10:58 AM
An Aboriginal Corporation responsible for managing more than 12,000km of Native Title land has been urged to fold after its accountant raised allegations of fraud within the organisation.

Bigambul Limited, trading as The Bigambul Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, collapsed into administration on August 19 owing one related creditor $25,000.

However, administrator Thyge Trafford-Jones has recommended the corporation be placed into liquidation following "significant deficiencies" in its book keeping and potential investigations into questionable director conduct.

A report into the operation of the company, authored by Mr Trafford-Jones, notes concerns have been raised about its financial management.

"We have been advised by the company's external accountant that a former officer of the company may have previously acted dishonestly and/or fraudulently whilst exercising their powers and discharging their duties," he wrote.

The corporation manages 12,000 square kilometres of land between Dalby and St George in Western Queensland following a Native Title determination in 2012.

It collapsed into administration this month owing $20,000 to the Australian Taxation Office.

"It is our opinion, given the size and operations of the company, the company's books and records received to date are not adequate … as they do not adequately record the financial transactions of the company or allow for true and fair financial statements to be prepared," Mr Trafford-Jones said.

He said his opinion was backed by the company's auditor, who noted there were "significant deficiencies" in financial documentation.

 

 

 

 

