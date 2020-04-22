Community tasked with Anzac Day selfie challenge

Gracious Giving owner Debbie Wilmot will be taking a selfie on Saturday to show how she pays her respects on Anzac Day.

TURNING the camera around and taking a quick photo of yourself is what the Stanthorpe RSL Sub-Branch is encouraging residents to do this Anzac Day.

President Martin Corbett said the selfie challenge was designed to enable people to connect with others while paying their respects this Anzac Day, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“They can stand at the end of their driveway, in their living room or even on their balcony,” Mr Corbett said.

“I know all of my neighbours are going to stand at the end of their driveways and then will go back into their own homes for their own individual gunfire breakfast.”

Mr Corbett hopes the community can come together while maintaining social distancing restrictions by holding their own minute of silence.

“If they don’t want to wake up at 6am to do it that is fine as long, as they find some time during the day and remember the reason they are here,” he said.

“We are still asking everybody to show their commitment to the Anzac spirit and remember our fallen soldiers who made the biggest sacrifice they could.”

A regular Stanthorpe Anzac Day service attracts more than 300 residents, so Mr Corbett is confident in the community to do “the right thing” and continue to pay their respects this year.

“The community is usually pretty good,” he said.

“The majority of Stanthorpe residents will make some time to stand for a minute and think as to why they are here today.”

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president Graham Parker said he was working with Gracious Giving owner Debbie Wilmot to have the Last Post and the Rouse streamed through the town speakers on the morning of Anzac Day.

“The Chamber has a licence to play the speakers but they are allocated in Debbie Wilmot’s shop,” Mr Parker said.

“So, with some liaising between the two it is definitely something we can look at doing.”

Mrs Wilmot said she was more than happy to do play the Anzac tributes.

“I don’t actually have the CD of the music, but if we can organise it then I would be more than happy for that to happen,” she said.

For more information about how you can pay your respects this Anzac Day, click here.