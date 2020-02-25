Community icon to celebrate mega milestone

MILESTONE: Stanthorpe State High School Year 12 students using the pool for their bronze medallion training.

A MASSIVE milestone will be reached on Friday as the Stanthorpe Pool celebrates its 50th birthday.

People from outside our community often ask “is it really that old?”, according to veteran operator Michael Smail.

“We have had a new filtration system put in about three or four years ago. Other than that, that’s the only modification to the pool in its lifetime,” Mr Smail said. He has operated the pool for 20 years.

He said the brilliant facility is ”a real asset to the community”, hoping the region can give back to the pool this Friday at the rededication ceremony.

“We want as many people down here to celebrate the pool on its birthday,” Mr Smail said.

The ceremony will be held from 5pm on Friday, with staples of our community set to attend.

“Both the Mayor and James Lister will be here,” he said.

“The swimming club, life members and any member of the public who want to come.”

Mr Smail said the celebration will also unveil the new plaque.

“That will be going above the original plaque,” he said.

“We are not going to forget our history. This celebration is for all the people who have served and to remember the pool on its birthday.”

As for where to from here, Mr Smail hopes the pool will become fully covered in the near future.

“That way we can operate for a little more than six months a year,” he said.