Community farewells popular priest and ‘good man’

Holy Name Catholic Church – parish priest Father Thomas Keegan, pictured here celebrating 60 years as a priest. Photo: Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

THE Southern Downs Catholic community is mourning the loss of one of its founding identities, Fr Thomas Keegan.

The Irish priest who arrived in Australia by boat in 1953 passed away on Saturday after 67 years of service, aged 92.

Fr Keegan spent his first few years of priesthood in Warwick, Yangan and Killarney, before moving to Cunnamulla, eventually taking up the post at Holy Name Parish, Toowoomba in 1988.

Warwick resident Doug Cutmore, who became friends with the Irishman after teaching him how to drive, said the popular priest would be remembered for his good nature.

“He was a wonderful man. I always loved his accent, and it was one of those things he never lost and I’m glad of that,” he said.

“He had a dry humour and was one of those people who could strike up a yarn with anybody, it didn’t matter who they were.

“He will certainly go down as a good man in my books.”

Holy Name parishioner Lino Morosini (left) with Fr Thomas Keegan, pictured in his famous hat.

Fr Keegan had a religious upbringing with a brother who became a Christian Brother and two sisters who became nuns — making his path towards servitude an easy decision to make.

“Every time my Aunt Lizzie and the other women would come over, they would ask me ‘What are you going to be when you grow up, Tommy? You’re going to be a priest, aren’t you?’” he told the Toowoomba Chronicle in 2013.

‘“Oh, of course,’ I would reply.

“That was when I was four or five years old.”

During his time in Warwick, he also became heavily involved with building the Young Christian Workers and Children of Mary groups.

“He certainly seemed to join in things as far as priests can join in,” Mr Cutmore said.

Holy Name Catholic Church Toowoomba posted their tributes of the longtime father to their Facebook page.

“This great man taught us so many things about getting to Heaven by leading by example. Lessons in faith, hope, charity, compassion, forgiveness, fidelity, hospitality, family, welcoming, acceptance, love,” The parish wrote.

“He touched so many lives and we are thankful to Almighty God for bringing him to Australia all those years ago.”

There is no set date yet for his funeral.