Community confidence gets building industry back on track

AS the building industry continues to record a drop in inquiries and contracts around the state, a Stanthorpe builder says that’s not the case for the Granite Belt.

GHC Building Solutions owner Guy Collier said the “initial scare” of coronavirus had business slow, but things were starting to look up.

“I can’t say I’m concerned at this point,” Mr Collier said.

“We still have a reasonable amount of work ahead of us.”

After “a couple” of contracts pulled out in the early months of the virus outbreak, it had been smooth sailing since, he said.

“With the ease of restrictions and the number of cases declining I think there has been a bit of confidence come back into the community,” he said.

“People are getting a bit real about the whole situation. We don’t have to let the whole world stop moving.”

He said talk of houses becoming more affordable during this time should not be believed.

“Our costs haven’t gone down, so houses aren’t necessarily cheaper,” Mr Collier said.

“Materials aren’t cheaper, and labour isn’t cheaper.

“If anything – what would be happening is other builders would be cutting down what they hope to make from a project.

“Instead of making 12 per cent they might cut that down to ten.”

With jobs from essential workers and retirees continuing to come through, Mr Collier was confident he could maintain consistency throughout the year.

“The only time that it ever slows down is at Christmas time when the industry shuts down.

“With the confidence coming back into the public, it’s not too bad at all.”

For those not in a similar situation to Mr Collier, Master Builders CEO Grant Galvin said the push for government assistance had never been greater.

“Let’s get creative with a new look grant to boost new home builds, a program to fund home renovations to make homes more energy efficient and bring forward public spending,” Mr Galvin said.

He hoped the relaxation of lockdown guidelines would give homeowners the confidence they needed to boost building work again.

“We are also urging the government to further ease some of the restrictions regarding display homes,” he said.

“We understand the enormity of the challenge the government faces, but that these stimulus measures cannot wait.”