Committed community member announces his return

COUNCILLOR CANDIDATE: Andrew Gale has added his name to the list of candidates running for a position on the Southern Downs Regional Council at March’s election.

AFTER not achieving the result he was looking for back in 2016, a Southern Downs actively involved community member is back and better than ever.

He’s faced tough decisions as a small-business owner and served on the frontline of crime as a former police officer, now Andrew Gale has set his sights on the role as a councillor in the upcoming March 2020 local government elections.

“To me it is the greatest honour that your community can bestow upon you,” he said.

“I hadn’t really given it much preparation back in 2016.

“After that election I made the decision that I wanted to recontest the election.

“I’ve been out and about working towards that for the last four years.

“Meeting people, getting my head around local issues more than I had previously,” Mr Gale said.

The driving school and licensing business owner has lived in the region for 20 years with his wife, Melinda, and they are celebrating 28 years of marriage this year.

Father of seven, Mr Gale shares his parenting experiences on a weekly basis in the community column of the Warwick Daily News.

Along with several other policies, Mr Gale hopes to upgrade road and rail connections to the Southern Downs, particularly from the south and east.

“I’ve got those connections in place to make some major infrastructure changes,” Mr Gale said.

“Other people have been involved in those projects that I am talking about. But I can say I’m the one that has started them, pushed them and continued to push them.

“I can say that I have had results just as a committed community member.

“Give me that opportunity as a representative and watch things happen for the community,” Mr Gale said.

For more information on Andrew Gale and his policies visit https://gale2020.com/.