SHED FIRE: QFES attended a shed fire in Goondiwindi.
Fire continues to blaze through Goondiwindi business

Tessa Flemming
3rd Feb 2020 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:21 AM
FIREFIGHTERS are battling a blaze that broke out in Goondiwindi overnight in a local business. 

The structure fire started in Callandoon St at 12am this morning, with initial reports of a shed and powerpole on fire.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the blaze had engulfed the shed by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

"When we got there, the shed was well involved," she said.

Firefighters worked until 3.15am to contain the fire to the shed and its adjoining commercial building.

A total of six QFES vehicles attended the scene, with some remaining on scene in an effort to extinguish hot spots.

QAS said all persons had been accounted for and no hospitalisation was required.

