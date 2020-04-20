Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BRIGHT SIDE: Kalkie State School principal Malinda Findlay reads a childrens book for the community to enjoy every night.
BRIGHT SIDE: Kalkie State School principal Malinda Findlay reads a childrens book for the community to enjoy every night.
News

Comfort in time of crisis: Educator’s bedtime stories

Rhylea Millar
20th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOOKS are a gift you can open many times and one that takes us on a journey, teaches us and reminds us we are not alone.

Kalkie State School principal Malinda Findlay has been recording a story book reading and posting it to the school’s Facebook page each night, in a bid to offer some comfort to the community.

“Many families are experiencing significant personal, financial and social stress during the coronavirus pandemic and this stress is often difficult to deal with when you don’t get much time away from the kids to unwind and be alone with your thoughts,” she said.

“By reading each night, my hope was that I would give parents 10-15 minutes of time, so they could hand over the reins and have a scheduled break.”

Usually surrounded by children, the educator said it was also a way to stay connected with her students, who she missed.

“This pandemic has made it a lonely and worrying time … we worry about ‘our’ kids and want to know they are OK,” Ms Findlay said.

“Reading is an important skill, offers mental and cognitive stimulation and also allows kids to lose themselves in the story and forget about the stresses of the world.”

Ms Findlay said the entire community was welcome to enjoy the readings, with many adults enjoying the stories too.

Receiving up to 500 views per video, Ms Findlay said the playback setting allows families to watch it at times that best suit bedtime routine and other commitments.

While books are selected at random, the principal said she loves that children are starting to submit personal requests.

Popular titles on the list this week include The Very Sleepy Bear by Nick Bland, Funky Chicken by Chris Collin and The Wonky Donkey by Craig Smith and Katz Cowley.

Ms Findlay said she plans to continue the readings until school has returned to normal operations.

To watch, visit facebook.com/KalkieStateSchool/.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOKING AHEAD: Farmers prepare for an uncertain winter

        premium_icon LOOKING AHEAD: Farmers prepare for an uncertain winter

        News AFTER unimaginable drought, life has thrown region’s farmers a mixed winter outlook.

        ‘Wake up call’: Traditionalists forced to embrace online world

        premium_icon ‘Wake up call’: Traditionalists forced to embrace online...

        News A new venture is helping small business owners from Stanthorpe, to Gundy, to...

        Family of young man killed in crash appeal for assistance

        premium_icon Family of young man killed in crash appeal for assistance

        Breaking Further information revealed regarding the horrific two-car crash.

        Gunning for glory: Winemaker named among up and comers

        premium_icon Gunning for glory: Winemaker named among up and comers

        News A young Granite Belt winemaker has been short-listed for a top industry award – but...