Coles selling ‘luxury’ item half-price

Coles is selling lobster for half price this Christmas after buying more than needed to help out fishermen who had their stock rejected by China.

The major supermarket has dropped its Western Australian Rock Lobsters prices to just $20 - matching the price at Woolworths - which will be available in the deli section of its stores nationally.

The company purchased 29 times the amount of lobsters it did last year, in what Coles General Manager for Bakery, Deli and Seafood Andy Mossop said was a win for the industry and consumers.

He said the supermarket chain was preparing for its busiest week of the year for seafood sales, with customers buying 70 per cent more in December compared to other months.

Coles has halved its prices of rock lobster this Christmas. AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

"Coles is committed to supporting local producers and providing great value for customers," Mr Mossop said.

"This is a fantastic example of how we have been able to act quickly to support our suppliers with an income stream during a very challenging time while also benefiting our customers at the checkout.

"We are delighted to be able to offer premium quality and sustainable Australian seafood, like WA Rock Lobsters, at exceptional prices and help customers enjoy a luxury Christmas staple for less this year."

The move comes after Woolworths announced they too would drop the price of the popular delicacy to $20.

Western Rock Lobster Council CEO Matt Taylor said the market closures in China meant there was an increased supply of the "premium" product for domestic markets.

The rock lobsters will be sold for just $20 from the deli section. Picture: Supplied

"Partnering with national retailers to boost local consumption will play an important role in the viability of fishing businesses and their regional communities," he said.

Marine Stewardship Council Program Director of Oceania Anne Gabriel said Coles had thrown a lifeline to WA fishing companies by stocking rock lobster this Christmas.

"With a third of global fish populations overfished, choosing sustainable seafood with the blue fish tick supports livelihoods, communities and helps protect one of the last major food sources truly from the wild," she said.

"When you see the MSC blue fish tick label on Aussie lobster at your local Coles deli counter, you can feel good that your purchase is not only good for your pocket, but for the ocean and those that depend on it too."

Originally published as Coles selling 'luxury' item half-price