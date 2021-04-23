Coles launches Mother's Day gift line

Coles says it wants customers to have the opportunity to purchase ‘big-ticket’ items for mum while they do their grocery shop.

Coles says it wants customers to have the opportunity to purchase ‘big-ticket’ items for mum while they do their grocery shop.

Air fryers are set to be a popular Mother's Day gift idea this year, with one supermarket giant offering up great deals for customers to spoil their mums.

Coles has launched its new "Best Buys" range, featuring 20 big-ticket "unique" gift ideas not only reasonably priced but "guaranteed to make her feel special."

Coles’ heated feet massager is just $29.99. Picture: Supplied

The deals include a heated feet massager for $29.99, facial steam cleaner for $34.99, a kneading and heating neck and shoulder massager for $49.99, a 3.5 litre digital air fryer for $59.99 and a coffee machine with milk frother for $99.99.

Coles health and home general manager Jonathan Torr, said Coles' Best Buys included a range of gift ideas not traditionally sold at supermarkets to help customers find the perfect gift while doing their groceries.

"We know customers are looking for the perfect gift to make mum's day extra special without breaking the bank, and we have worked hard to ensure that we are offering a range of great value products that she will love," he said.

"For mums that enjoy being pampered, you can't go past the award-winning facial cleanser with three detachable heads for only $34.99 and the heated feet and neck massagers to create the day spa experience from home.

The coffee machine, which will sell for $99.99, takes Nespresso coffee pods. Picture: Supplied

"The coffee machine is another top buy, with functionality of both coffee capsules and beans, and it's compatible with Nespresso pods, so you can treat mum to a barista-quality coffee in bed.

"The range has a variety of great quality products that emulate big-ticket items found in department stores at much higher prices, and customers can have the added convenience of picking a gift during their shop at Coles."

Coles is expected to sell at least 1.25 million boxes of chocolates and 41,000 bunches of flowers in the week leading up to Mother's Day.

Coles’ popular 3.5 litre Digital Air Fryer is just $59.99. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Coles launches Mother's Day gift line