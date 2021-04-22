Coles and Woolies fix trolley problem

If you’ve ever used a self-serve checkout then you’ll be familiar with this issue, which has now prompted both supermarkets to take action.

If you’ve ever used a self-serve checkout then you’ll be familiar with this issue, which has now prompted both supermarkets to take action.

If you've ever used the self-serve checkout at Coles or Woolworths, trolleys blocking or getting in the way of your shop will be a problem you're all too familiar with.

It's now prompted both supermarkets to make changes to the layout of self-serve check-outs which will allow trolleys to slot more easily in.

Coles is rolling out the change at supermarkets nationally, with hundreds of its supermarkets that have the "park your trolley here" sticker at checkouts already sporting the new format.

"Coles is making it easier for customers to use trolleys in our self-checkout area by lowering the basket shelf so our smaller trolleys can fit right over the top," a spokeswoman for the supermarket told news.com.au.

Instead of using the bench to unload groceries onto …

"This saves space and means customers can quickly scan products from their trolley and place them directly into their bags.

"We're pleased to say this is not a trial and will be the standard moving forward."

Meanwhile Woolworths confirmed to news.com.au that they were currently trialling the lowering of the basket shelf so trolleys could fit at 200 stores nationally.

"We know some customers prefer half-size trolleys over baskets for their shop, so in selected stores we are running a trial that allows the half-size trolleys to slide over the silver tray, freeing up more space in the checkout area," a Woolies spokeswoman told news.com.au

"We're always looking for ways to make the in-store customer experience more convenient, and will review this initiative before implementing it more widely."

It comes as one TikTok user showed how trolleys should be used at Coles and Woolworths self-serve check-outs which have been lowered.

TikTok user @seven4eight748 posted a video showing how their trolley slotted in perfectly over the bench which most people usually unload their groceries onto before scanning.

"This is where the small trolley is meant to go while you scan your items," they captioned the video.

However, several shoppers said the trolleys didn't fit at all supermarket self-serve check-outs yet.

The clip, which has been viewed over 353,000 times, attracted hundreds of comments from shoppers, many of whom were pleased to see the change.

"Why has no worker ever in the history of Coles and Woolies EVER TOLD US THIS!!" another enthusiastic shopper commented. "You are an actual genius."

"There's literally signs at my store that tell shoppers this, But apparently, middle of walk way is the preferred way for shoppers," one person wrote.

However, some people lamented that not all self-serve check-outs allowed them to do this yet because there was either items stored underneath the checkout or they were "too close" together.

"Doesn't work in my stores … Coles and Woolies," one person wrote.

"Unless you live in my town where they are too close to be able to do this," another said.

"I tried this after seeing it on here and it had a little bin underneath it and I pushed it over and it went everywhere," one person commented.

Originally published as Coles and Woolies fix trolley problem