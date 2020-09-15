Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Coke user walks from court

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
15th Sep 2020 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Townsville man has walked from court with a warning after he was caught snorting coke from a park table in the CBD.

Cameron Andrew Sevier, 23, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Roger Beal said officers attended a park in Flinders Street where four men appeared to be engaged in drug activity on August 27 this year.

letterspromo

Mr Beal said police saw Sevier lower his head to the table and sniff something that left a white powder on his nose. Officers found about 1g of cocaine in a small clip-seal bag when they searched him.

Sevier's lawyer Victoria Twinney said the behaviour was out of character for her client, who works as a draftsman in Townsville and hopes to have a career in engineering.

Magistrate Ross Mack sentenced Sevier to a six-month recognisance order with a condition to attend a drug diversion program.

"I suppose everyone is entitled to one mistake and this one is yours," Mr Mack said.

Originally published as Coke user walks from court

More Stories

cocaine crime drugs illegal drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Warwick’s alarming roadkill total

        Premium Content REVEALED: Warwick’s alarming roadkill total

        Rural Region’s roads continue to be a concern, according to animal conservationists and safety experts.

        New council CEO reveals vision, hopes and priorities

        Premium Content New council CEO reveals vision, hopes and priorities

        Council News How fresh face intends to bring back transparency to council:

        Health chief under police protection after death threats

        Premium Content Health chief under police protection after death threats

        News Police follow Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young “everywhere”

        Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Premium Content Qld’s notorious hustlers and their white-collared crimes

        Crime Qld’s fraudsters and their elaborate schemes revealed