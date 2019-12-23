Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Locally made coconut sap liquor in the Philippines has killed nine people and more than 100 have been taken to hospital, police say.
Locally made coconut sap liquor in the Philippines has killed nine people and more than 100 have been taken to hospital, police say.
Health

Mass overdose as coconut booze kills nine and hurts 100

23rd Dec 2019 3:12 PM

Nine people have died and more than 100 have been hospitalised after drinking local liquor made from coconut sap in two separate incidents in the Philippines, police say.

Eight people died after drinking the a local brand of the traditional liquor, known as lambanog, at a get-together in Rizal town in Laguna province, some 70km south of Manila, a police report said.

At least 122 residents from the town were also rushed to hospital suffering with stomach aches, vomiting, and numbness in some parts of the body, with some collapsing and losing consciousness, it added.

The ninth victim died in nearby Candelaria town in Quezon province on Sunday, three days after he drank an unbranded bootleg lambanog with neighbours.

Six people from there were also rushed to hospital, including two who were comatose, the police report added.

Lambanog is a traditional Filipino alcoholic drink derived from coconut sap. It has a high alcohol content of around 40 per cent, and some are home-made and distilled in unsanitary conditions.

alcohol health overdose

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        premium_icon 25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        News The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting heavy rainfall over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

        Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        premium_icon Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        News ONE Stanthorpe dad was pulled over for drink-driving on his way to pick up kids...

        Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        premium_icon Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        News A ONE off piece by this Violent Soho member is being auctioned up to give thanks...

        “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        premium_icon “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        News Why the Southern Downs Community Relief group have doubled their donations this...