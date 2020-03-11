Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.
Queensland Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.
News

Coast woman, 42, struck down by coronavirus

Matty Holdsworth
10th Mar 2020 8:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed another person is in isolation at Sunshine Coast University Hospital with coronavirus.

A 42-year-old woman is the partner of a 38-year-old woman who contracted the virus on Sunday.

The 38-year-old woman had recently returned from overseas where she travelled from London through Dubai.

It brings the Sunshine Coast's total of people struck down with the virus to four.

Contact tracing is under way for the new case.

"This means we are directly contacting people who are known to those who have been in close contact with these people while they might have been infectious," a Queensland Health statement read.

Two other cases confirmed today take Queensland's tally of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state to 18.

A 46-year-old woman from Brisbane is listed in a stable condition in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with the novel virus. She recently travelled to Austria and France.

More Stories

Show More
dubai london sunshine coast coronavirus sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus panic leaves rural residents vulnerable

        premium_icon Coronavirus panic leaves rural residents vulnerable

        News AT-RISK shoppers missing crucial items as fearful shoppers stockpile.

        Wildlife carers receive donation from across the country

        premium_icon Wildlife carers receive donation from across the country

        News A generous donation from across the country is helping to feed the animals in our...

        Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        premium_icon Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        News National Rodeo Association worked to improve animal welfare

        SHE’LL BE APPLES: Festival major boost to region

        premium_icon SHE’LL BE APPLES: Festival major boost to region

        News THE Apple and Grape Harvest brought positivity and hope to the region recovering...