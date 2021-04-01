Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Greater Brisbane lockdown to be lifted from midday: "Easter is good to go"
Health

Coast supermarket deep cleaned after COVID scare

Matty Holdsworth
1st Apr 2021 9:30 AM

A Sunshine Coast supermarket was deep cleaned after a person believed to have tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store, according to its store management.

The store is Mountain Creek Woolworths on Karawatha Drive.

Queensland Health is yet to confirm whether a person visited the store and the store is not listed on Queensland Health's contact tracing section of its website.

WATCH: School worker's anti-COVID rant caught on video

WATCH LIVE: Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health is yet to confirm.
A sign at Mountain Creek Woolworths saying a customer who tested positive to COVID-19 visited the store. Queensland Health is yet to confirm.

 

According to a customer notice written by store manager Russell Semgreen, the person who tested positive visited the store on March 22 from 4.15-4.40pm.

"As a good retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place, and the store had a detailed deep clean overnight (Wednesday March 31)," the notice reads.

"The wellbeing of our customers, team and communities is our highest priority, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure ongoing safety in our stores."

Anyone who had been in the store on March 22 and became unwell should contact the Queensland Health hotline on 1800 020 080.

More to come.

coronavirus sunshine coast covid 19 sunshine coast covid restrictions mountain creek woolworths mountain creek
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Premium Content COVID check-in app mandatory from May 1

        Health The Queensland Government has mandated the compulsory use of a COVID check-in app for all bars, pubs and cafes from May 1.

        Lockdown may lift for Easter, hospitals plunged into crisis

        Premium Content Lockdown may lift for Easter, hospitals plunged into crisis

        News Lockdown may lift for Easter as two hospitals plunged into COVID crisis

        Search for missing bushwalker enters third day

        Search for missing bushwalker enters third day

        News ‘Very hard area to search’: Police, SES ramp up mission to find missing 71-year-old...

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?