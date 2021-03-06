Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory

It's long been home to the rich and famous, celebrities and politicians, now even the average homeowner of one Sunshine Coast suburb can say they're in the $2 million club.

According to the Real Estate Institute of Queensland, Sunshine Beach has become the first Coast suburb to crack into the $2 million category for median house prices.

From December 2019 to December 2020, the suburb had a 29 per cent growth based on 79 sales to emerge with a median house price of more $2,067,000.

The body said Sunshine Beach was the number one suburb in Queensland for annual median price and the top ranked regional suburb for 2020.

Coast's $7.6m 'trophy' pub up for auction

New era as Vicki Stewart joins forces with McGrath

Based on the December quarter results, Sunshine Beach was also the second-best performer in the state, in front of Brisbane's Ascot and New Farm but just trailing Hamilton.

Reed and Co principal Adrian Reed said the results came as no surprise given Sunshine Beach was the first to break into the $1 million club.

Mr Reed said sales were often achieving over the asking price or sold under the hammer.

"That indicates a strong market, there's high demand and low supply," Mr Reed said.

"Sunshine Beach is a relatively small catchment with a high ratio of prestige homes, so it's no surprise.

"It's also extraordinarily desirable, for long-term locals and for people interstate and internationally.

"It carries that pedigree world renowned."

Mr Reed said the entire Noosa shire was recording booming sales banked by buyers after the "sea change, tree change" trend.

"There's no indicators that it's set to change," he said.

Sunshine Beach is home to television personality Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and wife Therese Rein, playwriter David Williamson and golfer Adam Scott.