Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A motorcyclist has died following a major a two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.
A motorcyclist has died following a major a two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.
Breaking

Coast rider dies after highway off ramp crash

Tom Threadingham
25th Feb 2021 5:32 PM | Updated: 6:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A motorbike rider has died following a major two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.

A Queensland Police Service report stated around 9.40am a motorbike was travelling south on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah before exiting and colliding with a four-wheel-drive at the intersection of the off-ramp and Pumicestone Road.

Rider critical as crash shuts down highway off ramp

The rider was assessed for critical injuries, with a high acuity response unit on scene.

However, the 73-year-old male rider from Landsborough couldn't be saved and died at the scene.

The driver of the four-wheel-drive, a 59-year-old man, was uninjured but was taken in a stable condition to Caboolture Hospital.

Pumicestone Rd was closed for some time as a result of the crash but was reopened at 12.40pm.

The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing to anyone with dashcam footage to please contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway crash editors picks fatal motorbike crash sunshine coast crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        Premium Content Film aficionados start unique venture in Dalveen

        News Lights, camera, action! New film society bringing independent cinema to Southern Downs.

        Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        Premium Content Top 10 most successful musos from the Southern Downs

        News From best selling albums, sold out international tours and awards galore, here are...

        QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        Premium Content QLD set to be named ‘preferred candidate’ for 2032 Olympics

        News IOC nominates Qld as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympic Games

        Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        Premium Content Golf ball-sized hail hits Killarney, some enjoy 52mm

        News An intense storm walloped the Southern Downs bringing hail and strong winds, and...