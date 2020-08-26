Coast nurses return home from Melbourne COVID stint

FRONTLINE HERO: Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service nurse Kelly Micallef at a testing clinic in Victoria. Picture: Supplied

FRONTLINE HERO: Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service nurse Kelly Micallef at a testing clinic in Victoria. Picture: Supplied

After spending four weeks working at a Melbourne COVID-19 testing clinic, Sunshine Coast nurse Katryna Taylor says she's looking forward to "switching off from the news".

Ms Taylor was one of seven Coast nurses who recently returned home after assisting Victoria's fight against the global health pandemic.

Originally from the southern state, Katryna moved to the Coast with her adult children three years ago.

"I thought it was a great opportunity, one small way I could help my family and friends down there - that's why I did it," she said.

After two weeks in quarantine and a week's rest, Katryna is now back at Nambour General Hospital and said it was great to be back home.

Katryna has been tested for COVID-19 four times, all returning negative results.

The most recent test was four days prior to her release from quarantine.

FRONTLINE HERO: Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service nurses Katryna Taylor and Kelly Micallef are back at work after a stint in Melbourne helping fight COVID-19. Picture: Supplied

Katryna was working at a drive-through testing clinic, where on its busiest days between 800 and 1000 people would present for testing.

"By the time we left it was down to around 300 a day," she said.

The risk to her as an individual was not lost, but she and colleagues focused on the task at hand.

"We made sure we were all wearing PPE correctly every day," Katryna said.

"I've worked around infectious diseases before - I helped swab people for Swine Flu.

"It is the risk nurses and other health professionals take to help others.

"I'm glad to have been able to help in my own small way. We all try to stay positive."

Executive director of nursing and midwifery Suzanne Metcalf said they were please the staff were home, safe and well.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service continues to celebrate 2020 as the Year of the Nurse.