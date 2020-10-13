Coast mum high on drugs bashes female cop

A MOTHER-of-three assaulted a female police officer while suffering drug-induced psychosis, a Gold Coast court has been told.

Rebecca Louise Herperi pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Monday to five charges including serious assault of a police officer causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Katherine McGuinness told Herperi her behaviour was disgraceful and unacceptable but accepted said she did show insight into her actions.

Ms McGuinness acknowledged Herperi was suffering drug-induced psychosis during one assault. However, she told Herperi police officers should not be assaulted while doing their job.

Crown prosecutor Kathleen Christopherson said the 28-year-old kicked an officer in the face and chest while being taken to hospital by ambulance on October 3, 2017.

Ms Christopherson said police and ambulance officers were called to a unit at Coomera because Herperi was screaming, "delusional" and under the influence of drugs.

She said paramedics needed to sedate Herperi and asked the officers to sit in the back of the ambulance while they took her to hospital.

"She was handcuffed and she was thrashing around screaming … she resisted being further restrained and got a leg free and kicked out at an officer who was hit in the right hand side of her face," Ms Christopherson said.

"The officer lost balance and let go of the defendant's foot and then was kicked in the chest."

Two weeks later Herperi punched another female officer in the face on October 18, 2017, at Coomera Police Station while being questioned after crashing her car, Ms Christopherson said.

She has lashed out physically at one officer … another officer came to assist, and a third officer was struck by the defendant in face and neck and caused swelling," she said.

Defence Barrister John McInnes said Herperi had "partially" finished rehabilitation since assaulting the officers.

He said Herperi's pending sentence, her children and recent pregnancy motivated his client to manage her health conditions.

Herperi was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail with immediate parole and disqualified from driving for six months.

She also faced Southport Magistrates Court on Monday for unrelated offences including stealing, trespass and possessing utensils for use.

Herperi pleaded guilty to all four charges and was convicted but not further punished.

The court was told she stole banana bread and croissants from Zarraffa's Coffee on March 30, 2018 and trespassed on her neighbour's roof on November 15, 2017.

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

Originally published as Coast mum high on drugs bashes female cop