Offbeat

Qld man rewarded for visiting theme park 1000 times

by Emily Halloran
4th Feb 2020 6:47 AM
BEN Farron proudly admits his life is a rollercoaster and has been for the past decade.

The 26-year-old has spent on average three years at Dreamworld, last week becoming the first person to visit the theme park mecca 1000 times.

"I just love rides," said Mr Farron, of Nerang. "I've been on some of (Dreamworld's) rides thousands of times.

Ben Farron about to take off on Dreamworld’s Claw. Photo: Jason O'Brien
Ben Farron about to take off on Dreamworld's Claw. Photo: Jason O'Brien

"I think I've been on the Giant Drop the most. Once I did it more than 20 times in a row.

"I love it up there. I could sit (119m from the ground) all day and just enjoy the view."

Mr Farron, awarded the Dreamworld's Biggest Fan gong last Friday to mark his milestone, said he did not get ill or giddy, no matter how high or fast the rides.

"I used to go alone, but nowadays I go with a mate," he said.

Ben Farron has become Dreamworld's Biggest Fan after visiting the park 1000 times. Photo: Jason O'Brien
Ben Farron has become Dreamworld's Biggest Fan after visiting the park 1000 times. Photo: Jason O'Brien

"Before my favourite rides the Wipeout and Tower of Terror closed down, I would start with the BuzzSaw, the Wipe Out, then to the Giant Drop, Tower of Terror and do the lap again a few times."

Mr Farron has owned an annual pass since his first visit which recorded his trip in Dreamworld's system.

He was gifted a Dreamworld VIP Experience, worth $1250, for his 1000th visit. The experience includes an exclusive back-of-house tour of the theme park and a T-shirt.

