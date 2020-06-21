Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Knife crime
Knife crime
Crime

Coast man allegedly stabbed in brawl

by Rosemary Ball
21st Jun 2020 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in the chest in brawl on the Gold Coast last night.

Emergency services were called around 10.30pm after reports of an alleged stabbing at a home on Nerang's Price Street.

The victim, who sustained chest wounds, left the house but was later found by paramedics near the intersection of Southport-Nerang Road and Wardoo Street in Ashmore.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they arrested the alleged perpetrator in Nerang but was released from the watch-house after no official complaint was made

alleged stabbing gold coast university hospital brawl stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs agri-tourism could be Queensland’s key

        premium_icon Southern Downs agri-tourism could be Queensland’s key

        News ON the back of coronavirus, a local booming industry could play a vital role in state economic recovery.

        COUNCIL UPDATE: 5 things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: 5 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Everything you need to know about councillor decisions, as they prepare to finalise...

        Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        premium_icon Drought, fires, virus, labour shortage: Farmers’ next battle

        Rural Continued travel restrictions post-pandemic could cripple Southern Downs producers’...

        Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        premium_icon Final whistle yet to sound on teenage girls comp

        Sport Warwick and District rugby league players have been given a second chance to play...