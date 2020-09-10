Menu
A Sunshine Coast man allegedly demanded $500 from a woman he was speaking to on a dating app or he would expose her nudes.
Crime

Sunshine Coast man allegedly demands $500 to not leak nudes

lucy rutherford
9th Sep 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 10th Sep 2020 5:40 AM
Mitchell John Deakin, from Little Mountain, pleaded guilty in the Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court Deakin was talking to a 24-year-old woman he met on the dating app, Plenty of Fish, on April 17.

Teaching grad secretly films sex act and sends to group chat

The court heard Deakin allegedly messaged the victim saying "I want to f--- you," to which she replied that she wasn't interested.

Senior constable Burrell told the court Deakin then allegedly said "well then, I'll show them your t---," and sent back a photo of the victim's naked breasts.

"The victim asked 'what do you want?' and the defendant (allegedly) replied 'whatever I want,'" he said.

"The victim stated the defendant (allegedly) wanted her to do a video call."

The court heard Deakin then allegedly said "maybe if it does ring any bells, I can make the photos of you just disappear" and "I'd be ashamed if someone saw them", before allegedly asking for $500 from the victim.

After reading the facts, Sen-Constable Burrell said police would be charging Deakin with the replacement charge of threats to distribute images or prohibited visual recordings.

Deakin is yet to enter a plea to that charge.

"I'm floundering," said magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist.

Mr Stjernqvist said he was surprised police weren't charging Deakin with extortion.

"Give me $500 or I'll distribute these photos," he said.

"If that's not extortion, I'm not here."

The court heard the maximum sentence for the new charge was three years jail.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland said Deakin had no criminal history and intended to plead guilty to the replacement charge.

The matter was adjourned until September 23.

caloundra magistrates court little mountain sunshine coast crime
