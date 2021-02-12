Menu
A hotel worker will learn his fate in three months’ time after pleading guilty to historical sexual assault charges against three women in the 80s and 90s.
Crime

Hotel worker to learn fate on historic rape charges

by Amy Ziniak
12th Feb 2021 10:23 AM
A GOLD COAST hotel worker who pleaded guilty to historical sexual assault charges against three women in the Hunter region of NSW will learn his fate in three months' time.

Warren John McCorriston, 59, was arrested on the Gold Coast in January last year - where he was living at the time - and was charged with 28 offences relating to the assaults and rape of all three women in the Hunter between 1980 and 1999.

In December, McCorriston pleaded guilty to five charges - involving all women - with five more charges set to be taken into account on sentencing.

The guilty pleas included inflict actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with a victim; sexual assault inflict actual bodily harm; sexual assault knowing no consent given; maliciously inflict actual bodily harm and common assault.

A charge of detain for advantage where police allege McCorriston abducted a 10-year-old girl from her mother in 1979 at Blacksmiths had been dropped.

17 other charges were also dismissed including sexual assault, attempt to choke and strangle a victim, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

In Newcastle District Court on Thursday, a sentence date was fixed for May 21, with an estimation of two to three hours, where McCorriston is set to appear in person.

McCorriston will be sentenced in May in Newcastle District Court. Source - rocketreach
The hospitality professional, who worked at some of Queensland's premier hotels including Mantra Legends Hotel and Daydream Island Resort and Spa, was arrested at Surfers Paradise by Strike Force Arapaima in January.

The strike force was set up last year to investigate the disappearance of Amanda Robinson, 14, and Robyn Hickie, 18, in 1979 and Gordana Kotevski, 16, in 1994.

Investigations into the suspected murders uncovered information relating to the unrelated sexual assault allegations.

There is no suggestion McCorriston had anything to do with the disappearance of any of the three women.

Originally published as Coast hotel worker to learn fate on sex assault charges

court crime rape violence warren mccorriston

