Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Accountant Jarrad 'Joey' Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.
Offbeat

Accountant smashes push-up world record attempt

by Tim Brimblecomb
19th Jun 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast accountant Jarrad "Joey" Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world.

The 42-year-old this morning extended his Guinness world record for most push-ups in one hour to 2919 at Matrix Boxing Gym in Ashmore.

The effort eclipsed his previous world record of 2,806 set in 2018.

Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.
Gold Coast accountant Jarrad “Joey” Young is the undisputed push-up king of the world, after breaking his own record.

The father of two kept a strict rhythm basing his tilt on completing 12 five minute rounds with 15 sets of 16 reps each round.

Mr Young, also holds the world record for the most clap push-ups in an hour and the most incline push-ups in a minute.

Many around the world attempted to beat his record, but Mr Young has now made it even harder.

Originally published as Coast accountant smashes world record attempt

fitness jarrad young world record

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Empowering female-led businesses through uncertain times

        premium_icon Empowering female-led businesses through uncertain times

        News A new social media platform created right here in Stanthorpe aims to support women in business right across the nation.

        Donations saving community lives

        premium_icon Donations saving community lives

        News Granite Belt Drought Assist’s shed clearance sale proceedings have been donated...

        Man pleads guilty to assaulting former SDRC CEO David Keenan

        premium_icon Man pleads guilty to assaulting former SDRC CEO David Keenan

        Crime The 61-year-old told the court he acted out of frustration, after six years of...

        Apple of her eye: Young mum ventures into new territory

        premium_icon Apple of her eye: Young mum ventures into new territory

        Business Liberty Sanders has started a business, inspired by her daughter