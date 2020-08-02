Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a stabbing at a Coast home in the early hours of Sunday morning. PHOTO: FILE
Police are investigating a stabbing at a Coast home in the early hours of Sunday morning. PHOTO: FILE
Crime

Coast 22-year-old stabbed in fight with party crashers

Stuart Cumming
2nd Aug 2020 8:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 22-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in the chest during a fight at a Birtinya home early this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared there had been "some sort of party" happening at a home in Affinity Place when two uninvited men arrived in the driveway about 3.30am Sunday.

"They were uninvited and they were told to leave," the spokesman said.

He said a fight broke out and it appeared one of the uninvited men had produced a knife and stabbed one of the people already at the home.

He said the two invited men left and police were currently looking for them.

A 22-year-old Birtinya man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with a significant chest injury.

He was in a serious condition at the time.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital confirmed at 9am on Sunday the man was still at the hospital, in a stable condition.

birtinya party police stabbing wounding
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        premium_icon Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        News The Granite Belt workers were meant to return to Vanuatu months ago but fear they may not get home this year.

        What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        premium_icon What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        News From political ties to several properties, here’s what each of the new faces to...

        New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        premium_icon New COVID testing clinic targets travellers

        News The pop-up facility is expected to open in the Southern Downs next week, targeting...

        Football’s future given new voice

        premium_icon Football’s future given new voice

        Sport Peak representative bodies for Football Stanthorpe will head to the region to host...