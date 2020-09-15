Coach weeps after tragic death of a 'bloody ripper' lad

Tributes have been laid near the Lismore Golf Club after teen footballer Eddie Allen was killed in a crash.

TAKEN too soon, Edward Allen was known to many as a "loveable larrikin" and his death has broken the hearts of the Lismore community.

Along with his family, his sporting team and school mates are in shock and mourning today.

On Monday, around 7.05pm, the car Edward was driving struck a tree outside the Lismore Golf Club.

Despite the frantic efforts of emergency services ‒ firstly police who arrived a few moments later the crash and started CPR and then paramedics who did their utmost ‒ the 17-year-old died at the scene.

Shortly after the ambulance left on its sad journey, Richmond Police District's forensic officers examined the scene.

Edward's car was towed for a mechanical inspection.

By this time the area was quietly flooded with friends who wanted to pay tribute to their beloved mate.

Flowers and other tributes were left, telling of their grief over the ending of his short, bright life.

Known for his sporting prowess, Edward was a talented rugby union player who would have lined with the Lismore Rugby Union Club's U18 Colts in their grand final this weekend.

It is understood as soon as his passing was known, the club contacted all the Colts players for a special meeting at the club house, to break the sad news and offer them support.

On Tuesday morning clubs, players, coaches and officials across union and league sporting codes were calling each other in shock and disbelief, to offer comfort and support.

Marist Brothers Rugby League senior coach Mark Sivewright wept as he spoke of the boy who had been part of his life for more than a decade and was a best friend to his own son.

Through his tears Mr Sivewright said Eddie's death was a "devastating tragedy" for the boy's family.

"He's the same age as my son, I coached him from U6s through to U16s at Lismore Rugby Union Club and I loved him, he was a bloody champion," he said.

"I'm devastated for his family, I really feel for them, they are lovely people, this is tragic.

"He was a good kid, a great kid, a bloody ripper and a loveable larrikin."

It is understood the club is arranging for counselling to be available for players at training today.

Earlier today, LRUC posted on social media: "It is with a heavy heart that Lismore City Rugby Union Club is today saddened and devastated by the loss of one of its young guns Eddie Allen.

"Taken tragically and too young, Eddie was loved by everyone.

"A Far North Coast and NSW Country representative player, Eddie at just 17 years old made his debut with City first grade in 2020 and played with the Clubs Colts team."

"Rest easy Eddie.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

A Richmond River High School representative said the school expresses its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Eddie Allen.

"Eddie was a fine sportsman and very popular among his peers and staff," the representative said.

"Support and counselling has been arranged at the school for students and staff and will remain in place as necessary."

Marist Brothers Rams posted on their social media their response to the tragic news about Eddie Allen.

"Yesterday we were struck with the heartbreaking news of the loss of one our young rams - Eddie Allen."

"Marist Brothers RLFC are saddened and devastated with this news - a Ram taken tragically and too young."

The post said Eddie had recently joined the Rams in 2020 and was fast becoming a Rams player to be watched.

"On Thursday night we will stand united as a club in remembrance of Eddie," the post said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time."

For anyone needing support or counselling call Lismore headspace on (02) 6625 0200.