Co-operative forced into liquidation

LACK OF SUPPORT: The Goondiwindi co-operative was forced to close doors after shoppers failed to support the business and coronavirus left aisles empty.

A WESTERN Downs co-operative that has operated in the community for over 70 years has made the heartbreaking decision to enter voluntary administration, citing coronavirus as a major factor for its demise.

The Foodworks Goondiwindi Co-Operative Society interim chairman Cameron Quartermaine posted on Tuesday afternoon that the board had unanimously voted to hand the supermarket over to liquidators, Helm Advisory, as “insurmountable debt” piled up.

Coronavirus supply and demand had also accelerated the decision, according the chairman.

“The business’ main grocery supplier had de-prioritised the supply of groceries to the Co-op to favour customers that were current on their debts. This has meant less stock on the shelves and less sales to service debt that is now due,” Mr Quartermaine said.

The store had also seen a significant 20—30 per cent decrease in turnover as “calls to arms” fell on deaf ears.

“Over the last two years, the decline in sales had been in the vicinity of $2—3 million putting significant pressure on servicing fixed costs as in addition to the debt already accumulated,” Mr Quartermaine said.

While the co-op had tried to repay debts by liquidating $580,000 worth of assets, it was ultimately not enough to save the business.

“At this time, the co-op has enough assets available that once liquidated, will ensure staff and creditors are able to be paid what they are owed,” the chairman said.

“Had the business continued to trade at a loss, we risked not being able to fulfil our obligations to staff and vendors alike.”

It is not yet known how many staff members will lose their jobs as a result of the administration, but the board hoped another supermarket entity could take its place.

Previous board executive chairwomen Sharon Lee left the position in November 2019 after holding the position since 2013.

Soon after, the co-operative listed its Bowen St block for sale in early 2020.