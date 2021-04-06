Club seethes at star’s awful sportsmanship

The way Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa reacted to Kurt Mann’s horrific concussion on the weekend has the Knights seeing red.

The Knights are reportedly seething over the conduct of St George star Mikaele Ravalawa towards Kurt Mann after the playmaker was knocked out cold on the weekend.

The Dragons beat an injury ravaged Newcastle outfit 22-13 and Mann was one of many to enter the casualty ward when he was badly concussed during the second half of Sunday's clash.

Ravalawa charged the ball back at full steam and Mann's head was hit hard while trying to make a tackle, sending him sprawling onto his back. The five-eighth lay on the turf as an all-in brawl erupted around him.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Knights are filthy with Ravalawa for appearing to taunt Mann as he lay unconscious on the ground. Many Dragons players gathered around Mann and showed concern for his wellbeing, and even tried to keep Ravalawa away when he started spouting off.

The Herald reports Ravalawa's reaction has been described as "unsportsmanlike" and a "dog act" inside the four walls at Newcastle, though the club has not made any public comment on the incident.

The Dragons winger later realised the error of his ways when the gravity of the injury became clear, and checked on Mann as he was leaving the field.

Ravalawa made a beeline for Mann.

Ravalawa's behaviour was in stark contrast to that of Dragons enforcer Tariq Sims, who had Mann's safety firmly on his mind. The second-rower and Saints fullback Matt Dufty waited with the injured Knight as trainers attended to him.

Not only that, Sims stood with his back to the brawl in an effort to protect Mann and the Knights' medical staff from the fighting.

"Hats off, Tariq Sims, sportsmanship personified in that moment," said Fox League commentator Andrew Voss.

"He's over there shielding one of his opponents from the melee. That's quite a moment in this sport of rugby league."

Along with Mann, Mitchell Pearce (pectoral), Tex Hoy (hamstring) and David Klemmer (knee) were also hurt in the horror show that will leave Knights coach Adam O'Brien struggling to name a 21-man squad for his team's next game against the Titans.

Pearce is facing a lengthy stint on the sideline, which is exactly what the Knights don't need with fellow stars Kalyn Ponga (shoulder), Bradman Best (elbow), Edrick Kee (foot) and Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) also on the mend.

"I don't think I'll be able to name 21," O'Brien said post-match when asked about his squad for the Titans game.

Originally published as Club seethes at star's awful sportsmanship