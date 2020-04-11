Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LIGHT UP THE SKY: Wednesday night’s Supermoon captured by Twinstar Guesthouse & Observatory operators at Ballandean.
LIGHT UP THE SKY: Wednesday night’s Supermoon captured by Twinstar Guesthouse & Observatory operators at Ballandean.
News

Clouds clear just in time for Supermoon magic

Saavanah Bourke
11th Apr 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE biggest and brightest moon we will see all year lit up the sky on Wednesday night.

Although the so-called “pink Supermoon” wasn’t actually pink, Ballandean’s Twinstar Guesthouse & Observatory operators Naomi Tanaka and Eiji Katowere were still able to capture an impressive shot, despite clouds hanging around.

“There were a lot of clouds hanging around in the sky but we managed to take this photograph with a small refractor around 9.30pm,” she said.

“We were lucky to be able to take this picture because soon after heavy low clouds rolled in and covered the entire sky.”

A Supermoon happens when the moon reaches the closest point to Earth in its 27-day orbit and it happens to be full, which occurs around once a year.

The moon was around 40,000km closer to Earth, and 20 per cent bigger in area and brightness.

Next year will be a year of three Supermoons with the first one lighting up the sky in April, 2021.

astrology clouds stanthorpe supermoon supermoon
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New restrictions in play for learner drivers amid pandemic

        premium_icon New restrictions in play for learner drivers amid pandemic

        News Despite the closure of driving schools around the region, learner drivers are able to get behind the wheel under strict regulations.

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24...

        Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        premium_icon Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        News While our region’s veterinary practices have changed the way they operate, industry...

        Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        premium_icon Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        News Specialists are training Stanthorpe staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.