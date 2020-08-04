CLOSING: Business not ready to gamble on future

CLOSING UP: Carol Power is set to close the doors to her popular fabric store at the end of next month, looking to avoid the COVID down turn.

A POPULAR crafting store on Stanthorpe’s main street is set to close its doors at the end of next month, fearful of the economic downturn COVID-19 will bring.

Carol Power Hats, Clothing and Crafts has called High St home for 12 months, selling fabrics, clothes and other crafting essentials.

The store’s namesake owner Carol Power said the uncertainty of the future and lingering threat of the virus forced her to make the difficult decision.

“I’d rather get out while it is like this than wait. I’ve got till the end of September but it’s one of those things that happen,” Ms Power said.

“I’ve been in business for a long, long time but the thing is, the world is a different place now and (coronavirus) isn’t going to go away quickly.

“I just think it’s tough times everywhere for everyone.”

Carol Power said the decision to close her store was as much for business reasons as it was personal.

Self-titled like “John Farnham”, Ms Power said she’d had many incarnations of the store in the Granite Belt for over 30 years.

While the popularity of the store as increased through the demand for masks and those looking to begin crafting, Ms Power said it wasn’t enough to sway her mind.

“The sales have been fantastic, but the thing is there isn’t anyone who wouldn’t feel it because I’ve never known business like this before,” she said.

“I can’t tell you how much elastic I’ve sold, it’s probably triple what I would normally.

“I’ve got another seven weeks to go but what I’ve got, that’s it.”

Ms Power applauded business owners across the Granite Belt for their willingness to “stick it out”, however felt the worst is yet to come.

“I don’t work just to survive, I work to earn money. If I’m not earning money, I’m not going to work,” she said.

“I think it’s going to be tough and I don’t want to be around when it’s real tough.”

