Storm King Dam Which received some water from the recent rain but not enough.
CLOSED: Dam decision latest amid coronavirus

Matthew Purcell
1st Apr 2020 4:47 PM
COUNCIL officers will be keeping a watchful eye on the region’s dams after they were declared no-go zones.

Following advice from the Queensland and Federal Governments, Southern Downs Regional Council has this afternoon closed Storm King and Connolly Dams to the public.

The ban encompasses all water and land-based recreational activities, effective immediately.

“To slow the spread of COVID-19 and restrict physical contact, activities such as boating, fishing, swimming, kayaking, skiing, bike riding and walking are prohibited until further notice and council officers will be patrolling the dams to ensure compliance,” an SDRC spokesperson said.

This follows the closure of all state-owned government dams and Seqwater and Sunwater dams, lakes and weirs.

All Council camping grounds were closed on Thursday, March 26.

“All closures will remain in place until further notice,” the spokesperson said.

“Council will continue to be guided by advice from the Queensland and Federal Governments with decisions regarding the operations of its facilities to keep the community safe.

“Council appreciates the community’s patience and co-operation during these times of change.”

