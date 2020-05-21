Clock ticking for Minister to give answer on petition

Kerry Muller and Jason Lofts from the Ballandean General Store and Bakery are among hundreds of people who want to see speed limits changed through Ballandean.

RESIDENTS in the village of Ballandean say a change in speed limit through the area is "desperately needed".

Member for Southern Downs James Lister tabled a petition in parliament on Tuesday that proposes the speed limit along the New England Highway through Ballandean be dropped from 80km/h to 60km/h.

"I think most people would agree that the speed limit through Ballandean needs to be reduced," Mr Lister said.

"The school adjoins the highway, and there are small businesses, the soccer fields and tourist attractions along there too.

"I worry that someone will get skittled on the highway in Ballandean with trucks and cars going by so fast.

"The locals have tried hard to get the speed limit reduced over many years, but without success. Let's hope that the current Transport Minister, Mr (Mark) Bailey, comes back to us with a yes this time," he said.

The petition received 565 signatures in favour of the change.

"It's just ridiculous to have it 80km/h through here when there's so much happening," Heather Watters from the Ballandean Post Office said.

"It wouldn't be so bad if people stuck to 80km/h but they don't. If it drops to 60km/h they might do 80km/h then.

"I think it's desperately needed because of the businesses, the school and Eukey Rd and Sundown Rd turn offs," Ms Watters said.

Her sentiments were echoed by Ballandean General Store owner Kerry Muller.

"It has always been a concern," Mr Muller said

"The highway here has businesses all the way along. There's us, the post office, St Jude's and you've got all the school kids who have got to cross the highway."

Minister Bailey has 30 days to respond to the petition.