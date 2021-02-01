Clive Palmer renews love affair with Sovereign Islands property
CLIVE Palmer, the owner of a money tree, and family reportedly have been buying property again on favourite haunt the Sovereign Islands.
They are the mooted buyers, for close to $10 million, of a home and multiple bare lots at the elite Paradise Point enclave, where the market for vacant land is tightening rapidly.
Chris Moyer, an agent who has sold Sovereign properties to billionaire Clive previously, didn't respond last week to a query about the deals.
SECOND PALAZZO VERSACE PENTHOUSE SALE
A SECOND Palazzo Versace penthouse has sold for more than $6 million but hasn't matched the record-breaking $6.45 million that developer Norm Jenkin achieved in November.
The latest seller's car buff John Edwards and the penthouse is a middle-floor one below the home of recruitment queen Sarina Russo.
It's believed the latest sale, at $6.25 million, was handled by Kollosche agent Duncan Longmore, who sold the Jenkin property to Chemist Warehouse co-founder, Sam Gance.
NIKIFORIDES IN OCEANSIDE VILLA PLAN
WILLIAM Nikiforides, one of three sons of Oracle towers developer the late Con Nikiforides, might have villa project ambitions near the ocean at Mermaid Beach.
The 34-year-old developer, via company Nikko 3, has paid $1.44 million for a 427sq m site in Dudley St - one that apparently earlier had caught the eye of a member of Sunland's Abedian family.
William, in tandem with brothers James and John, is biding his time
over plans for apartments on a highway-front Mermaid site.
