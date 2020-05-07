A 'clear roadmap' out of lockdown is due tomorrow

The Prime Minister will outline a "three-step framework" for easing restrictions at the national meeting tomorrow.



Despite the fact that decisions around restrictions in each state and territory will be left to respective leaders, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton says the prime minister will try to shape their final decisions.



"If we're being honest, I think the federal government would like things to be back to normal a bit quicker and businesses to reopen," he told 2GB radio on Thursday.



Health Minister Greg Hunt said what he "expects" to come from the meeting is a "clear roadmap out, with clear stages".



Australia has now recorded nearly 6900 cases of COVID-19, with 3044 in New South Wales, 1454 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 224 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.



The death toll stands at 97.