The annual Boxing Day Classic is set to return to Stanthorpe greens this year.
News

Classic way to spend Boxing Day

Saavanah Bourke
18th Dec 2019 11:22 AM
GOLF: The annual Boxing Day Classic is just around the corner, and Stanthorpe Golf Club organiser Kay Webb said if you don’t sign up by the end of the week, you are likely to miss out.

The three-ball ambrose is one of the Stanthorpe Gremlins Rugby League major fundraising events for the year, sponsored by former Gremlins players Michael Hancock, Tony Herman and Wes Smith.

“If you haven’t got your names in by the weekend I would say they will probably miss out,” Webb said.

“It fills up really quickly.”

There will be a barbecue run by the Gremlins Junior League, a multi-draw raffle and an auction to finish off the day.

“It’s a really great day and a good day for the league.

“It is always so popular – and a great way to raise some money for our local sporting clubs,” Webb said.

She said she was confident numbers would easily match the 2018 event.

“Last year’s turnout was excellent,” she said.

“We expect the same sort of crowd to come along this year.”

The event, which major sponsor Wes Smith Building has always supported, has been running for close to 10 years.

To register your place, contact the Stanthorpe Golf Club on 4681 1276 or drop in to the clubhouse on Amosfield Rd, Stanthorpe.

The entry fee is $27, which includes a steak burger for lunch.

Players are required to be at the Stanthorpe Golf Club on December 26 at 9am, for a 9.30am shotgun start.

