Class in session: Schools prepare for a return to ‘normalcy’

Greenlands State School students are eager to get back in the classroom. Picture: FILE

IN WELCOME news for parents, Granite Belt schools will fully reopen to all year levels from Monday, May 25.

It comes after the youngest and oldest students returned to school last Monday.

Greenlands State School principal Kyle Low said his staff are “chomping at the bit” to get back to normal.

“We’re really looking forward to having all the students back as of next week,” Mr Low said.

“We were very adamant from the get go when we had to implement the learning from home that no student would be left behind.”

Mr Low said the school is accepting of the fact not all students have the same home environment and learning from home mightn’t have been an easy ask.

“Hopefully getting back into some normalcy and a routine will help.

“Some were completing online learning and some were doing print out packs.

“We tried to fit in with everyone.

“We’ll continue to deliver the curriculum from where we were up to when we start back,” he said.

St Joseph’s Stanthorpe principal Andrew Kendall said the school had welcomed back about 50 per cent of their students already.

He expects the transition back to face-to-face teaching to be seamless.

“Last week with the preps, year 1’s, year 11’s and year 12’s we were surprised to see how easily they settled back in.

“We expect the year 2’s to 10’s to do the same.”

Mr Kendall said his staff has put a lot of effort into maintaining contact with students while they learn from home.

“The teachers have worked really hard to keep that contact going and would let parents know if they were worried about how the kids were learning.

“The reality is, any school with the situation of being out for a while will need to come back and see where they’re at.

“Those who might have missed out a little we’ll ensure are brought up to speed.

“The big thing for me is how hard the staff has worked over the last five-six weeks to keep things going.

“It has been a real challenge but we’re really pleased with the work they’ve been doing,” Mr Kendall said.

Certain school activities such as contact sport, excursions and camps will remain off-limits, and parents are encouraged to remain outside the school gates for drop-offs and pick-ups.