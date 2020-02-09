Menu
Model Presley Gerber, 20, has apologised to his mum, Cindy Crawford, after displaying his ill-advised face tattoo with followers on social media.
Fashion & Beauty

Cindy’s model son ‘gets face tattoo’

by Staff writers
9th Feb 2020 6:37 AM | Updated: 6:38 AM

It is safe to say that Cindy Crawford is having a few parenting issues of late.

Last month, she and husband Rande Gerber were photographed looking anxious outside the apartment of Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who was dating their daughter, Kaia.

 

 

Cindy Crawford with children Kaya Jordan Gerber (l) and Presley Walker Gerber in 2006. Picture: Supplied
Now, her 20-year-old son Presley Gerber has shown off his new tattoo - which he decided to get just under his right eye.

He opted for the word "misunderstood" on his right cheek, confusing many social media users in the process.

View this post on Instagram

MISUNDERSTOOD @presleygerber

A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

Gerber got the ink done by NYC tattoo artist to the stars JonBoy, who has done work for the likes of Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Zayn Malik.

"Sorry mum" he wrote under the picture.

(L-R) Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford, and Presley Gerber at Halloween in 2018. Picture: Getty
Gerber already has a series of tattoos, including his sister Kaia's name on his arm and the letters HAHA spread out of four of his fingers.

Kaia herself has about 10 tattoos.

Kaia and Presley Gerber are both models. Picture: Getty
Kaia Gerber, Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Picture: Getty
Presley has appeared in magazines such as Vogue and CR Fashion Book and for brands like Dolce & Gabbana on the runway.

No word yet on what mum Cindy Crawford has to say about the new inking but if she is like most mothers, Presley is likely to continue feeling misunderstood.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Sorry mom

A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

