‘Church on the go’: Faithful forced to adapt

AFTER being declared ‘non-essential services’, churches are having to take a different approach to continue.

With no church gatherings permitted, Stanthorpe faithful are having to adapt to an online method.

“The Christians of Stanthorpe recognise that this is a tough time particularly on the back of the drought and fires,” Villa Carramar chaplain Ben Boland said.

“However, the churches of Stanthorpe continue to strive to share Jesus and his love.

“Indeed we have increased our ministries during the outbreak.

“While there are no physical church gatherings, many churches are utilising web based church,” Mr Boland said.

Vineyard Christian Church is livestreaming church, St Joseph’s is recommending people access mass online and the Seventh-Day Adventists have a suite of online groups running.

“Other churches such as my congregation at Villa Carramar, are being given ‘church on the go’ via hard copy each week.

“All the churches are praying and working hard to provide pastoral support both for congregations and community,” Mr Boland said.

Rather than bemoan the situation, churches are trying to embrace the change.

“It’s a reminder … the church is people, not a building,” Stanthorpe Presbyterian minister Rev Peter Evans said.

“Far from slowing down, I am busier now than before during this pandemic,” Rev Wayne Humphries from Stanthorpe Seventh-Day Adventist Church said.

Rev Kaye Ronalds from the Uniting Church said they’ve established a ‘prayer wall’ on the windows of their church.

“These hand written prayers can be viewed in the breezeway on the car park side of the church.

“We have been putting posts on Facebook and distributing the Sunday message that way,” Rev Ronalds said.

To find out more contact your church of choice to see what they’re offering to parishioners.