Edward Aschoff died tragically on Christmas Eve.
Health

Christmas tragedy as TV reporter dies

by Mark Fischer
26th Dec 2019 9:13 AM

ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff died on his Christmas Eve, which was also his 34th birthday, the network said.

Aschoff had pneumonia, which he revealed on Instagram after serving as a sideline reporter during the Michigan-Ohio State game on November 30.

"Covering #TheGame was a lot of fun," Aschoff wrote two days following the game. "Getting pneumonia … not so much. But, hey, I'm a hockey player."

ESPN didn't announce Aschoff's cause of death, but Florida sports reporter Steven Abolverdi indicated on Twitter it was a result of the pneumonia.

"Devastated to hear my friend @AschoffESPN has passed away after a battle with pneumonia," Abolverdi tweeted before the ESPN report. "Ed was a big reason I decided to pursue journalism. He took me under his wing at the Sun and I'm forever grateful. Incredible reporter and an even better person. You will be missed!"

Aschoff leaves behind his fiancee, Katy Berteau, whom he thanked earlier this month on Instagram for taking care of him.

 

Aschoff covered University of Florida athletics for the Gainesville Sun before joining ESPN in 2011.

"For as good of a reporter Ed was, he was an even better person," ESPN executive editor Lauren Reynolds told her outlet. "He always put people first - those whose stories he told, and those who had the honour of working alongside him.

"Ed was one of the smartest, brightest reporters I've ever had the pleasure of working with.

There was an outpouring of emotion as friends and colleagues struggled to digest the tragic news.

 

 

University of Southern California (USC) coach Clay Helton also paid tribute at a press conference yesterday.

"Very, very sad," Helton said. "Very surprising. Wish nothing but the best for his family. Our condolences go out. He was nothing but first class to this organisation and always to me. Ed, you'll be missed."

ESPN colleagues Andrea Adelson and Chris Low penned a piece reflecting on Aschoff's life in which they highlighted the qualities that made him so popular.

"Aschoff was easy to spot in press boxes. Not only was he almost always the most dapperly dressed person there - with a collection of quirky socks that made him the envy of those around him - but his bright smile and radiant disposition always drew a crowd," the column said.

This story first appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

