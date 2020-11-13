CHRISTMAS RUSH: Stanthorpe businesses’ plea to shoppers

CHRISTMAS RUSH: Small business owners on the Granite Belt are urging customers to place their orders sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. (AAP Image / Angelo Velardo)

STANTHORPE small business owners are urging the community to think proactively about their Christmas orders this year, after setting earlier than usual cut-off dates for deliveries.

The cut-offs, which for some businesses have been set as early as December 1, follow a year of delivery delays across the country due to COVID-19.

It’s the first time Sarah Lupton’s brand Tilly & Wilbur have set a cut-off date.

According to Mrs Lupton, the December 4 date was flexible but urged customers to consider processing time.

“We don’t normally set the cut-off because what we find is that there’s a lot of customers that leave everything to the last minute,” Mrs Lupton said.

“We do everything we can to make sure they get their orders and we’re not going to turn any customers away after that date.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is that we need that processing time. When someone places and order, we need about five business days to make it.”

Sarah Lupton has said she’s willing to work with customers on their orders but encouraged shoppers to think early to avoid disappointment.

It’s a similar story for Ballandean-based Washpool Skin Wellness, who has set December 1 as the date for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

According to retail manager Emily Thomas, this year’s date is “ridiculously early” compared to previous years.

“There’s always delays around the Christmas period because it’s hard to deal with an influx of parcels, but this year there’s been delays the whole time,” Miss Thomas said.

“We’ve had shipping delays right through from March because everyone was at home.

“And I don’t think Australia Post has ever recovered from that insanity.”

Australia Post has also encouraged shoppers to buy early.

“We’re asking customers for their patience and to allow a few extra days for the delivery of non-essential items,” a spokesman said.

“We’ll be utilising additional facilities to help with the collection and processing of parcels … to help us manage the unprecedented volumes.

“With all the unprecedented changes we’ve faced this year, it’s safe to say this Christmas will be unlike any we’ve had before.”