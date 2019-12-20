CHRISTMAS MIRACLE: Truckloads of toys for kids in need

CHRISTMAS CHEER IS HERE: Ashyah Gorrie is proud to show off her gift choices.

THE fear of children going without gifts was fast becoming a reality this Christmas as Southern Downs families struggled to scrape by during drought.

Unprecedented dry conditions left many without an income, forcing stock sell-offs and employee lay-offs as crops failed to grow for the third consecutive season.

But hope was on the way.

Harrowing tales of drought struck the hearts of metropolitan centres, prompting the creation of a statewide donation drive to ensure Santa stopped at every home this holiday season.

Fifteen trucks took more than 2000 toys, books and clothes to Freestone State School, offering Christmas cheer to more than 400 families.

The initiative was the brainchild of journalist Kim Skubris, who was moved to help after taking part in a drought documentary.

Wheatvale mother of six Caesie Gorrie smiled and wiped tears from her eyes as she watched her children run through aisles upon aisles of toys, laughing and playing.

"I shouldn't get so emotional," she said.

"But this is an absolute godsend, it means I have something to wrap up and put under the tree."

CHRISTMAS CAME EARLY: Levi Gray, Ahriahna Gorrie and Grace Gray.

Drought forced the Gorrie family to make sacrifices for months, selling their beloved horses and pouring much of their money into water carting.

"The greatest challenge during Christmas was the finances," Mrs Gorrie said.

"We just want to give our children everything and it's heartbreaking when we can't."

Clintonvale mother Kayda Tranter said she was blown away by the kindness and generosity shown by the community.

"No one helps each other like they do out here, especially during drought," she said.

"It's such a tight-knit community, they help anyone."

Freestone resident Holly Coupe visited on behalf of a friend, who worked two jobs to provide for her three children.

But times were tough: in the past few months the car had broken down and the washing machine stopped working.

"She is the most beautiful, giving person, and she's doing what she needs to do to survive," Mrs Coupe said.

"She wouldn't have gotten paid until after Christmas, so she wasn't able to give her kids presents on the day.

"How do you explain that to children? They don't understand that sort of thing."

The donation drive allowed Mrs Coupe to fill bags of presents for her friend's children and ensure the family had the Christmas they deserved.

"From a mum's perspective, that's huge," Mrs Coupe said.

"As a kid you think receiving presents is the best thing ever, but in actual fact the best thing ever is having kids, giving to them and watching them enjoy it.

"It's an unreal feeling."