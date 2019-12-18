Christmas lights taken to new extravagant heights

SPECTACULAR: The Stratford family spend four months setting up their Christmas light display.

RESIDENTS are blown away by the incredible Christmas Light display at the Stratford house on Melaleuca Crescent, a yearly tradition that dates back 25 years.

“We have been doing it continually for 25 years – that is 14 years in Ipswich and the other 11 has been here in Stanthorpe,” Mary Stratford said.

“We put it on every year, no matter how hot the weather is, no matter how many hail storms we get, we still do it,” she said.

SPECTACULAR: Trevor and Mary Stratford with their family.

Mrs Stratford explained herself and her husband Trevor Stratford begin the lengthy preparation in August, four months before the finish product takes to the stage in December.

But it was the “why” that had me taken back, why the Stratford’s go to so much effort every year to produce such masterpiece.

“Simply because one gentlemen said to me many terms ago that he lost his wife, he lost his parents, he lost two of his children, he remarried and lost his new wife all around Christmas – he was close to suicide,” she said.

“And somebody suggested to him that he come out to look at our lights.

“He said for that five minutes that he stood there looking at our home he said he completely forgot the world and brought him back to being a child.

“That’s why we do this – we try to give people hope.

“It instils hope for people who are going through really hard times,” Mrs Stratford said.

SPECTACULAR: A sneak peak of what is installed at the Melaleuca home.

Christmas is such a special time of year and the Stratford’s said they want to share the joy their Christmas lights bring to everyone.

Mrs Stratford said the couple use their long driveway to their advantage, utilising it as a runway of Christmas spirit.

“The dynamics of our front yard makes it a little bit better than other houses,” she said.

People from all over Australia and overseas in Canada, Greece, Spain and New Zealand make the specific trip to Stanthorpe to catch a glimpse of the Stratford’s house at Christmas time.

The Stratford’s begin the lengthy process of packing up all the lights on Boxing Day.

“If there is a big demand for Christmas Day and Boxing Day then we will keep them up, otherwise Christmas Eve will be the last night to see them,” she said.

If you would like to see the Stratford’s impressive Christmas light display visit 43 Melaleuca Crescent from now until Christmas Eve from 7.00pm.